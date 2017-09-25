Entertainment News
Case Of The Ex: Torrei Hart’s IG Mysteriously Deleted & Car Vandalized Amid Kevin Hart Controversy

Kevin Hart's ex-wife has faced her fair share of troubles since the comedian's alleged sex tape hit the web.

Posted 6 hours ago
After comedian Kevin Hart‘s bombshell IG confession hit the web, his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, spoke out about the alleged sex tape controversy during her press rounds for her new hair line, Heavenly Hart.

She admitted her own relationship was riddled with ‘lies and infidelity,’ and said that if it ‘happened to [her], it can happen again,’ when asked if she believed Kevin cheated on his wife of one year, Eniko Hart.

Shortly after her confession, Torrei faced troubles of her own. According to TMZ, Torrei Hart’s Mercedes-Benz was vandalized over the weekend while she was shooting her new film in LA. According to reports, her windows were smashed in, but nothing was stolen.

To top it off, Torrei also awoke over the weekend to a deleted Instagram profile. Torrei immediately lost 402k followers without explanation.

