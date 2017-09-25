Trump’s Twitter Fingers Take Over While Puerto Rico & Flint Face Severe Crisis

While natural disasters and an ongoing public health crisis remains current in the frame of national importance, the President of the United States was once again derailed by his Twitter obsession.

Trump attacked members of the NFL and NBA over the weekend prompting widespread protests to take up Colin Kaepernick‘s call to demonstrate for racial equality during the National Anthem.

And while Trump continues to display less than presidential actions, Puerto Rico continues to grapple with the catastrophic damage enacted by back to back hurricanes, desecrating the island and surrounding countries.

Puerto Rican government officials are calling for congress to act swiftly to produce a bill to fast track financial aid.

“We need something tangible, a bill that actually answers to our need right now,” Governor Ricardo Rosselló said in an interview with CNN. “Otherwise, there will be … a massive exodus to the (mainland) United States,” he continued.

Millions are without power, unable to contact family or friends. As HelloBeautiful previously reported, the power outage is expected to last over the next four to six months. 4,000 members of the US Army Reserves have been deployed to the island, to assist with evacuation and rescue efforts, CNN reports.

If you’re looking for ways to contact loved ones in Puerto Rico, the Miami Herald reported a list of resources here.

While the Caribbean tries to move forward to rebuild, here at home, the effects of Flint’s ongoing water crisis continues to unfold.

A recent study showed the fertility rate severely declined over the three year period after the dangerous lead levels were discovered in 2014.

Written by health economists Daniel Grossman of West Virginia University and David Slusky of Kansas University, the study estimates that from November 2013 through March 2015, “between 198 and 276 more children would have been born had Flint not enacted the switch in water.”

The stark decrease resulted in a “horrifyingly” large uptick in fetal death and miscarriages, according to Grossman and Slusky’s report.

Flint, located only 70 miles north of Detroit with an African-American majority, gained national attention after the water crisis was brought to light.

After a long uphill battle, ranging from million dollar lawsuits and government accountability, the EPA awarded the city $100 million dollars in March. Less than a week later, the federal government afforded a $97 million dollar settlement, promising to replace residents water lines and pipes by 2020.

In June, several state officials were charged with involuntary manslaughter in relation to a Legionnaire’s outbreak that claimed the lies of 12 people during the water crisis.

SOURCE: The Miami Hearald, CNN, The Washington Post

DON’T MISS:

Hurricane Maria Devastates Puerto Rico, Leaves Island Without Power For Months

Giving Back! Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million To Help The Residents Of Flint