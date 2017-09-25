Test
HOT 107.9 “HOT 4 SZA” Instagram Contest

gilajonesjr

Posted 3 hours ago
HOT 4 SZA IG Contest

Source: Phillip Marquez / Radio One

HOT 107.9 is giving you the chance to win tickets to the SOLD OUT SZA concert at the Tabernacle, Monday October 9th!

How can you win? It’s simple! Post a video to your Instagram page of you singing your favorite SZA song. Make sure to use the hash tag (#Hot4SZA) and tag us (@hot107atl). We will select two winners from all eligible post to receive tickets to the SOLD OUT show.

Good Luck from Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop station……. HOT 107.9

Click here for official contest rules

