Why Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Are In Couple’s Counseling [EXCLUSIVE]

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. In a recent interview, Gabrielle credited couple’s therapy for helping her and Dwyane maintain a healthy, happy marriage of three years. Click on the audio player to hear more on that and other stories in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is BET Trying To Shortchange Gabrielle Union? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Dwyane Wade Give Gabrielle Union A Sign He’s Going To Cheat? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Is Gabrielle Union Encouraging Russell Wilson To Propose To Ciara? [VIDEO]
Happy Anniversary! Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun on Greek Baecation
8 photos Launch gallery
Happy Anniversary! Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Soak Up The Sun on Greek Baecation
1. Black Love!1 of 8
2. Beach Bodies2 of 8
3. OK Ladies Now Let’s Get In Formation!3 of 8
4. Show Me Your Grill4 of 8
5. Serving Face!5 of 8
6. Making New Friends6 of 8
7. Hey Zaddy!7 of 8
8. Squad Goals8 of 8
comments – Add Yours