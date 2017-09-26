Why Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Are In Couple’s Counseling [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Posted 21 hours ago
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. In a recent interview, Gabrielle credited couple’s therapy for helping her and Dwyane maintain a healthy, happy marriage of three years. Click on the audio player to hear more on that and other stories in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

8 photos Launch gallery

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are having a blast on their #WadeWorldTour as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary in the Greek Islands. The two said their “I Do’s” on August 30, 2014. Take a look at the Black power couple’s sweet Baecation!

