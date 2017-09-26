Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Is On A Mission To Break Up Cardi B & Offset [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 20 hours ago
Black Tony is celebrating the win of Cardi B, who he says is his “next baby mama.” He called up from the studio where he was cutting his very own remix of “Bodak Yellow,” which was about- you guessed it -why he won’t go to work. Then, when Rickey Smiley breaks the news that Cardi B is taken and in love with Offset from Migos, Black Tony has a total breakdown. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

