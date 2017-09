Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson‘s baby which was conceived naturally, TMZ reports. Khloe is around 3 months pregnant which means when the internet was showering her with jokes during Kylie’s pregnancy announcement she had a bun in the oven.

So with Kylie, Khloe and Kim’s surrogate all pregnant with the next generation of Kardashian gossip fodder the internet is throwing jokes in Kris Jenner’s direction.

Reporter: "Are you using turkey basters on your daughters while they sleep to get them pregnant" Kris Jenner: pic.twitter.com/w7rfIBs9Fv — ***Mikey (@B_NERD) September 26, 2017

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s surrogate are all pregnant at the same time?

Kris: I’m getting some more 10 percents! pic.twitter.com/AaDPZ6vG6H — Jamie Lynn Vest (@_CallMeJamie) September 26, 2017

Kim Kardashian – Pregnant via surrogacy

Khloe Kardashian – Pregnant

Kylie Jenner – Pregnant

Kris Jenner – Securing the Bag pic.twitter.com/APYlQTbcYG — Kay (@kaylovegood15) September 26, 2017

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to BuzzFeed News pic.twitter.com/yCA4Q0X5ql — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 26, 2017

Kim, Kylie, and Khloe Kardashian all pregnant at once? The devil is working hard but Kris Jenner is working harder pic.twitter.com/59VU8l2W8f — justin (@JUSTlNW) September 26, 2017

Also On Hot 107.9: