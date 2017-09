The New York Times is reporting that 800,000 student loans could be temporarily halted.

The National Collegiate Student Loan Trust will have to refund millions to borrowers and suspend future collections until further notice after a federal settlement.

The sanctions are the result of “false lawsuits” filed by the creditor.

