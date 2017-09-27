Wendy Williams Said Her Husband Has Cheated On Her Before [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Wendy Williams‘ husband, according to a year-long investigation from The Daily Mail, has been engaged in some suspicious behavior for a married man. They released images of Kevin Hunter with a woman in various locations, and information about the New Jersey home nearby Wendy & Kevin’s, where Kevin can often be found with this woman. Things get even more suspicious-looking the further you look into it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Wendy has also revealed previously that her husband has cheated on her before, and she doesn’t regret staying with him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Da Brat Tells Wendy Williams Why She Used To Be Afraid Of Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How T.I. Perfectly Shaded & Praised Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Wendy Williams On How She Feels After 2 Years Of Being Vegetarian [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]