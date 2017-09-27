Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Wendy Williams Said Her Husband Has Cheated On Her Before [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment


Wendy Williams‘ husband, according to a year-long investigation from The Daily Mail, has been engaged in some suspicious behavior for a married man. They released images of Kevin Hunter with a woman in various locations, and information about the New Jersey home nearby Wendy & Kevin’s, where Kevin can often be found with this woman. Things get even more suspicious-looking the further you look into it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Wendy has also revealed previously that her husband has cheated on her before, and she doesn’t regret staying with him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Da Brat Tells Wendy Williams Why She Used To Be Afraid Of Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How T.I. Perfectly Shaded & Praised Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Wendy Williams On How She Feels After 2 Years Of Being Vegetarian [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wendy Williams, Toni Braxton and More Slay The Runway At The Heart Truth’s Red Dress Show

1 photos Launch gallery

Wendy Williams, Toni Braxton and More Slay The Runway At The Heart Truth’s Red Dress Show

Continue reading Wendy Williams, Toni Braxton and More Slay The Runway At The Heart Truth’s Red Dress Show

Wendy Williams, Toni Braxton and More Slay The Runway At The Heart Truth’s Red Dress Show

The Heart Truth’s Red Dress Fall 2013 runway show kicked off the start of New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6, 2013 and was hosted by the National Institutes of Health. The annual runway show promotes heart health and awareness among women. Wendy Williams, Gabrielle Douglas, and Toni Braxton were just a few of the celebs who stunned a packed ballroom wearing gowns by Badgley Mischka, Pamella Roland, Oscar de la Renta, Zac Posen, and more. Check out all the gorgeous ladies in red! Photo Credit: Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest