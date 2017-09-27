Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To Take Over Your Life

It’s that time of year again. Fall shows are coming in and it’s time to reschedule your life so you don’t miss the must-watch episodes of the week. The 2017 – 2018 line-up is sure to spark some great conversation for those who can’t help but be invested in the lives of fictional characters. What can we say — they tell us about ourselves. Let’s get right into it with some fresh shows sure to have you tweeting and some familiar ones you might want to binge before their fall return.

Something New!

1. The Mayor (ABC, Premieres Oct. 3 @ 9:30 p.m. EST)



If you live in the U.S.A, you know by now that anyone can become an elected official. ANYONE. The Mayor takes this idea to a whole new level when aspiring rapper Courtney Rose tries to jumpstart his career by running for office. When he actually wins, he’ll have to navigate working with the establishment and the community to actually prove himself as a man of the people. The comedy will star Brandon Micheal Hall as Courteney, Yvette Nicole Brown as his mom, and a few more colorful characters sure to bring a new spin on a familiar subject.

2. She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix, Premieres Nov. 23)



By the looks of the trailer, She’s Gotta Have It seems like it’ll be just the right show for folks mourning the season end of Insecure. It’s all about sex and who doesn’t need a show helping us maneuver our sex lives. Based on Spike Lee‘s 1986 debut feature film, SGHI will show us how things have changed in the past three decades, or if things have remained the same.

3. Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu, Premieres Nov. 21)

If you’re into the superhero genre, don’t worry, there’s plenty of shows for you to choose from in the fall. From returning CW hits like Arrow and The Flash, to new potentials like Fox’s The Gifted, the comic world is yours for the watching. One show that looks promising is Marvel’s Runaways. Based on the comic of the same name, Runaways follows a group of teens who discover their parents are supervillians. The show will be produced by the same folks behind The OC and Gossip Girl, so some intense teenage drama and youthful escapades are sure to come.

4. The Last O.G. (TBS, Premieres Oct. 24 @ 10 p.m. EST)



If you’re a New Yorker of a certain melanin, the conversation of gentrification has surely made its way around your circle. This upcoming 30-minute comedy starring Tracy Morgan will ask the question “WTF happened to Brooklyn?” He’ll play an ex-con who returns to his old neighborhood, only to find slogan tees, random niche bars, and hipsters galore. With folks like Jordan Peele behind the series and Tiffany Haddish playing Tracy’s ex-bae — now married to a white man (Ryan Gaul), the show is sure to be laugh-out-loud funny.

Something Familiar!

Stranger Things (Netflix, Returns Oct. 22)



This runaway hit returns for a much anticipated season 2. While last season had a group of lovable kids fending off monsters from another dimension, this season seems to involve a spider-like threat that’s larger than life. The 80s references continue to pack the series, making for a great mash-up of horror thrills and nostalgic fun.

Black-ish (ABC, Returns Oct. 3 @ 9 p.m. EST)



One of the best family comedies on TV will make a comeback and this time a new family member is added to the mix. A just-arrived baby is sure to make for some fresh storylines, especially with the intergenerational humor of five kids, two polar opposite parents, and uncensored grandparents. Add in some political humor taking a stab at the most talked about subjects today and you’ve got a great show. The first episode of the new season is supposed be a Hamilton-like musical about Juneteenth. Enough said.

Jane the Virgin (CW, Returns Oct. 13 @ 9 p.m. EST)



Jane The Virgin might be one of TV’s most slept on gems. The comedic telenovela follows Jane (played by Gina Rodriguez), a religious young Latina who gets pregnant after being accidentally artificially inseminated. Jane tries to cope with her new life with the support of her mother and grandmother. Things also get spicy with the addition of some compelling male suitors. The show manages to experiment with comedy and various styles, while still retaining a warm feeling — a must-watch to catch up on, so you’re prepared for the fourth season.

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, Returns Oct. 28 @ 10 p.m. EST)



For those of you who like complex murder mysteries and professional scandals, HTGAWM is the show for you. Now that Scandal is entering its last season, you might as well catch up on another ShondaLand show you can get hooked on. With a major character dying in the last season, this go-round is sure to escalate some underlying tensions and unsolved mysteries. With powerhouse actress Viola Davis leading the show, you can’t go wrong.

