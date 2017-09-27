Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Erykah Badu, Issa Rae & Sanaa Lathan Just Murdered The #ForTheD Challenge

The #ForTheD*ckChallenge is the best thing to happen to the Internet this week

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


The Internet is filled with such goodness this week. From Beard Game Matters to the latest challenge sweeping social media, celebs can’t help but get in on the #ForTheD*ckChallenge. Erykah Badu set it off and Sanaa Lathan, Issa Rae, Regina Hall followed suit. Keep scrolling

Check out the best from the #ForTheD*ckChallenge when you keep scrolling.

Erykah Badu & Michael Blackson

BIG SHOUTS TO @reupreedy_ .. I hear she is where we got this from. First celebs on #forthepussychallenge #forthedickchallenge Badu vs Micheal Blackson @michaelblackson @yasmin_amira_ @coldcris #erykahbadu #michealblackson (((Lyrics))) BADU : I aint doin shit for da dick• Licky Lik for da dick•. Give up my window seat for da dick• fuck it I'll eat meat for da dick• fight hurricane Maria for da dick• ride a missile from Korea for da dick• let him call me a ho FTD• baby daddy number 4 FTD• Buck a bitch in the head FTD• Fuck WOKE. I'm 💀 FTD• Suck it down to da bone FTD• let him use MY phone FTD• Motorola FTD• fuck Micheal Blackson -EBOLA FTD• caught on tape … MIKE: …not smart for da pussy • cheat on my wife-Kevin Hart for da pussy •I'll eat Pork FTP•I'll skip court FTP• I'll bleach my skin FTP• fuck a Siamese twins FTP• pledge allegiance to the flag 🇱🇷FTP• fuck a bitch on the rag FTP…

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Regina Hall & Issa Rae

We had to do it. For the D challenge with @issarae. #dedickation

A post shared by Regina Hall (@morereginahall) on

Jess Hilarious

Sanaa Lathan

We can’t wait to see is Tracee Ellis Ross responds to Sanaa’s challenge.

RELATED STORIES:

Issa Rae Was All Of Us When She Said She Was Rooting For Black People At The Emmys

To Wig Or Not To Wig: Check Out Sanaa Lathan’s Newest Look On The Set Of ‘Nappily Ever After’

17th Annual CAST From Slavery To Freedom Gala

All The Times Sanaa Lathan Slayed The Selfie Game On Instagram

9 photos Launch gallery

All The Times Sanaa Lathan Slayed The Selfie Game On Instagram

Continue reading All The Times Sanaa Lathan Slayed The Selfie Game On Instagram

All The Times Sanaa Lathan Slayed The Selfie Game On Instagram

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest