Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91 [VIDEO]

Posted 10 hours ago
1975 Playboy Bunny of the Year Awards

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died at the age of 91 on Sept. 27, 2017. Read more about his death here.


Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died yesterday (September 27) of natural causes in his famed Playboy Mansion, his company confirmed on Twitter. He was 91-years-old.

The Playboy King was surrounded by his family and friends when it happened, according to TMZ, who noted that the publisher and businessman had been sick for some time now. The news comes a year after his brother Keith died of cancer.

Hefner, who’d worked as a copy writer for Esquire magazine before launching Playboy back in 1953 with Marilyn Monroe as his first cover girl, created a staple adult/men’s mag that would later become a brand that extended to merchandise, reality TV and Playboy mansion parties.

The Playboy entities underwent a series of change, but all moves were calculated. TMZ reports, “Hefner parted ways with the pad in August 2016, selling it to Pabst Blue Ribbon heir Daren Metropoulos for $100 million. But the sale had one condition — Hefner could live in the mansion without the new owner’s meddling until Hefner died … The magazine stopped publishing nude photos in 2016 but went back to them in February of this year after Hugh’s son, Cooper, was installed as chief creative officer.”

Hefner leaves behind a legacy stemmed from his iconic brand. He’s survived by his third wife Crystal Hefner; and four children: Christine, David, Marston and Cooper. Scroll down for a list of other greats we lost this year…


 

Spike TV's 'Eddie Murphy: One Night Only' - Show

A gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

