MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM TOURS

Mercedes Benz Stadium

Experience the signature features of Mercedes-Benz Stadium including stops at locker rooms, the field, Window to the City, Skybridges and 100 Yard Club.

Whether you are a die-hard Falcons fan, an Atlanta United supporter, or interested in a guided walk to explore the architecture, technology, or art within the space – we can customize a tour for you!

  • Grand Opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium tours is Saturday, September 30
  • All access tours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium are available daily
  • Go behind-the-scenes of the new home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United
  • See the one-of-kind retractable roof, largest falcon sculpture, team locker rooms, the field and more!

Experience the signature features of Mercedes-Benz Stadium including stops at locker rooms, the field, Window to the City, Skybridges and 100 Yard Club.

Click here for more information.

Atlanta Falcons Stadium

