Cardi B Details Chokehold Incident But Won’t Talk To NYPD

Cardi B opened about her alleged experience with police brutality in an interview with WEDR 99 Jamz’s Felisha Monet. During the conversation, Cardi described what happened and why she’s unwilling to talk to New York police.

According to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, another driver hit the mirror of her car in traffic. The situation escalated when she went to confront him.

“I started hitting his window,” she revealed. “I did. I started hitting his window then I threw him a bottle of water. I’m not gonna lie. I wasn’t being an angel.”

This led to Cardi’s cousin — who was with her at the time — and the other driver squaring up to fight, which prompted Cardi to take off her shoe and throw it at the driver. After having the shoe thrown back at her, Cardi was about to witness the fight break out when everything changed.

