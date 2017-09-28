Gary’s Tea: Did Usher Hook Up With A Guy In A Spa? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Herpes allegations against Usher are getting pretty intense. Laura Helm, a previously anonymous accuser, divulged her story and revealed her identity. Now, the male accuser in the situation claims that he and Usher hooked up in a Korean Spa in Los Angeles. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this edition of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Usher’s Not Off The Hook Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Usher Going Back To Court For Herpes Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Did Usher Take So Long To Deny Herpes Allegations? [EXCLUSIVE]