Gary’s Tea: Did Usher Hook Up With A Guy In A Spa? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Herpes allegations against Usher are getting pretty intense. Laura Helm, a previously anonymous accuser, divulged her story and revealed her identity. Now, the male accuser in the situation claims that he and Usher hooked up in a Korean Spa in Los Angeles. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this edition of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
