Why Tamar Braxton’s Hubby Vincent Herbert Has To Pay Millions To Sony [EXCLUSIVE]

Vince Herbert is apparently in trouble with Sony after they claimed he hasn’t paid money owed to them, and backed out of a deal with him. After reportedly not responding to their lawsuit against him, he has to fork over a hefty sum. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
