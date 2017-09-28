Entertainment News
The Art Of The Snapback! Serena Williams’ Post-Baby Body Is Everything

The tennis GOAT took to social media to show the world that her after-delivery physique is nothing short of glorious!

Posted 15 hours ago
Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty


It’s been almost a month since Serena Williams gave birth to her and fiancé Alexis Ohanian’s precious baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

On Thursday the tennis icon took to social media to show the world her post-delivery body. And TRUST: It’s mighty glorious!

Rocking long braids, a black fitted top and matching panties, the Olympic Gold medalist looks super fit and toned in this mirror selfie:

 

We see you Serena! Granted the rest of us mere mortals cannot do this, but we salute you always!

The 35-year-old also Tweeted out this little tidbit about her lil’ champ:

And this new mom admission:

Mama isn’t the only one making waves on social media.

As we previously reported, Alexis Jr. has her own verified Instagram account that boasts over 65,000 followers.

Here’s the tiny sleeping beauty:

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

 

Stuntin’ like her mama with her tiny biceps!

Biceps 💪🏾

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

 

Wide awake and ready to play:

Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. "Come on!"

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

 

Bless this beautiful family!

