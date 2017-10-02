Las Vegas Shooting: More Than 50 Killed and 200 Hurt Near Mandalay Bay

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Las Vegas Shooting: More Than 50 Killed and 200 Hurt Near Mandalay Bay

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


Via | NBC News

More than 50 people were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern American history when a “lone wolf” gunman opened fire into an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night, police said.

More than 200 people were injured in the mass shooting as performer Jason Aldean was on the stage, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a news conference.

The gunman was identified by law enforcement officials as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nevada.


Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest