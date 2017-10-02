Watch: The Best And Worst #ForTheD and #ForTheP Challenge Videos

From Erykah Badu to the NYPD, everyone has bars for the P and the D.
Here are our favorites so far:
Erykah Badu and Michael Blackson:
Morris Chestnut:
Issa Rae and Regina Hall:
Keke Palmer and Tyga:
Jess Hilarious:
Nigeria’s best:
Atlanta’s best:
Lil Ronny:
The good guy version:
NYPD really hit the Milly Rock:
Not the kids!:
DC Young Fly:
Mo3 Badazz:
In the dorm #ForTheD:
Seriously?:
She really killed it:
Watch his face:
Auntie Facebook version:
Hey Gabby:
Too much:
Keep coming back for it:
HA!:
O.G. For the P:
TF?:
Granny #ForTheD:
Wowww:
Justina Valentine:
These ladies crushed it.
Lala is hilarious:
She ain’t playing:
Cardi B:
Dude hit the Trey Songz yelp:
She went left:
21 Savage:
His face though:
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours