Here’s A Photo Of Suspected Las Vegas Shooter, Stephen Paddock

Name #LasVegasShooter: Stephen Paddock Because of his Caucasian race and Christian faith, media don't call him a Terrorist #LasVegasShooting A post shared by Martin Lejeune (@martin.lejeune) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

At least 50 people were killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of approximately 22,000 during a country music concert on Sunday, October 1. The suspected gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, reportedly took aim from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. Sunday’s nightmare, which also sent over 400 people to the hospital, has been recorded as the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

Paddock’s brother says their family is at a complete loss. “Mars just fell into the Earth. We’re completely dumbfounded…we are completely at a loss,” he told NBC News, as apparently his brother was “just a guy” (with no criminal history), who went to hotels, shows, and gambled. Here’s the first photo going around of the alleged gunman, who reportedly killed himself before police could reach him.