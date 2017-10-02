Send Us Your DJ Video And You Could Win $500 & A Pioneer DDJ-SX2 DJ Controller

Submit now for your chance to win $500 & A Pioneer DDJ-SX2 DJ Controller.

Can you mix contemporary music with Afrobeat? HOT 107.9/BOOM 102.9 and the High Museum of Art are looking for the best DJ’s in the city to compete at the Making Africa: A Continent of Contemporary Design. Two DJs will be selected to compete on Friday, October 13th at the High Museum from 6pm to 11pm. One DJ will be selected as the winner to receive $500 and a Pioneer DDJ-SX2 DJ Controller.

Event Details: Start your weekend at the High and be one of the first to experience our newest exhibition, Making Africa: A Continent of Contemporary Design, before it officially opens to the public. Enjoy guided tours of Making Africa at 7 and 8 p.m. along with drinks for purchase throughout the night. Also enjoy live music by BOOM 102.9 DJ’s, special guest DJ with Afrosocalove, and other local artists.

