Like Nothing Happened: The Harts Threw A Safari Themed Baby Shower

In this midst of shocking headlines and alleged extortion plots, the Harts still found a reason to smile.
The couple held a baby shower over the weekend announcing the name of their baby boy.
Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko celebrated Kenzo with an animal themed baby shower at Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu.
The price tag for the celebration reportedly hit around $118k. With so many happy faces in the photos, you would never think the family was struck by controversy just a few weeks prior.
The alleged extortion plot against Kevin is still under investigation by authorities.
RELATED LINKS
Kevin Hart’s Mistress: I Didn’t Know He Was Married
Eniko Parrish ‘Is Fully Cooperating’ With Authorities Amid Investigation Into Kevin Hart Extortion Scandal
It’s About To Go Down: Search Warrants Served In Kevin Hart’s Cheating Scandal
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours