A Young Hero Rises During The Las Vegas Shootings

In the midst of all the confusion and fear during the Las Vegas shootings, a young man rose up and saved 30 people and even sustained a gunshot wound himself.

30-year-old Johnathan Smith was attending the concert by country singer Jason Aldean when the shooting took place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

There with his older brother Louis Rust and two nieces Smith rushed them to safety and then turned back to help other people.

“Active shooter, let’s go!” yelled Smith as concert goers stood in shock from the commotion. He pushed people towards the parking area. “I got a few people out of there,” he said in Washington Post interview.

As he set his eyes on a group of kids to take to safety, Smith was hit with a bullet in the neck that fractured his collarbone, a cracked rib and bruised lung.

“I might have to live with this bullet for the rest of my life,” said Smith. Doctors have decided to leave the bullet alone.

Smith might not have been here today to talk about his act of heroism if it wasn’t for an off-duty police officer who was able to get the bleeding under control and get him to the hospital.

“I would want someone to do the same for me, “says Smith who told the Washington Post that he doesn’t see himself as a hero.

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

