14 Hilarious Tweets That Remind You You’re Single On #NationalBoyfriendDay

Get your gift cards and showers of affection ready! It’s National Boyfriend Day — also known to some as Oh Right, I’m Single Day.

That’s right, apparently this is a day to cherish if you’re booed up, and a day to loathe if you’re strolling solo — not that there’s anything wrong with being single. Self love and growing as an individual is crucial before you get in any kind of relationship.

But at the same time, we’re allowed to feel salty too. Twitter surely agrees. Below are some of the most hilarious tweets for this extremely important holiday.

happy #NationalBoyfriendDay to my non existent boyfriend. i love you babe. — eva (@shawnsmusical) October 3, 2017

Happy National BF Day to the greatest of them all, tacos. Tacos, chips, salsa, & queso! ILY w/all my ❤❤ #NationalBoyfriendDay #TacoTuesday — Harjyot Singh (@spiceitup8) October 3, 2017

I had the homies before I had a boyfriend #NationalBoyfriendDay — key 💭 (@kyaravsinternet) October 3, 2017

#NationalBoyfriendDay if you count food as a boyfriend, I'm in. pic.twitter.com/lEIMcXyVTm — Princess Peach 👑 (@idseokjin) October 3, 2017

happy #NationalBoyfriendDay thank god i no longer have a boyfriend — :3c (@bunnybips) October 3, 2017

I’m not single,my boyfriend just doesnt know my existence #NationalBoyfriendDay — spooky flávia (@cuterikerr5) October 3, 2017

How is it #NationalBoyfriendDay AND #MeanGirlsDay? Be careful out there guys pic.twitter.com/40YPhMlNal — Emporium Arcade Bar (@EmporiumChicago) October 3, 2017

waiting for this day to be over so I can be single in peace #NationalBoyfriendDay pic.twitter.com/qdy054bSK8 — 🌸 rt (@fourdimes_) October 3, 2017

Happy National Boyfriend Day (if you got one)!!!

