Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Reportedly Hiding Child From Court-Appointed Guardian

In the midst of a nasty custody battle, the courts have stepped in to protect Bonnie Bella from her infamous reality TV parents, Joseline Hernandez and ‘the good guy’

But the parents of the 10-month-old baby girl are reportedly not having it.

According to TMZ, Bonnie Bella’s court appointed guardian has asked Joseline and Stevie for the whereabouts of their child numerous times after they failed to meet up at a specified location.

The guardian and the parents were set to link on September 24th, to no avail.

Meanwhile, Joseline is posing with her daughter in her latest IG photo:

Mom and daughter that slay together stay together!!!! @bonniebellahernandez Hair by @jacorean_ 😘😘😘 A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Oct 3, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

The guardian reportedly told the courts she is concerned for Bonnie’s well-being. If the baby is with Joseline in Miami, that would be a violation of the court order to not take the child outside of Fulton County, Georgia.

Hopefully this gets settled before the courts intervene.

