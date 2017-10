This Black history lesson comes courtesy of @eb4prez

For those millennials who only think of Daphne Maxwell Reid as the light skinned version of Aunt Viv, take a step back and recognize her impact.

When you look at it all in perspective, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was just a small part of her rich legacy.

She was the FIRST BLACK WOMAN TO COVER GLAMOUR MAGAZINE in October of 1969… kinda funny that I’m just now getting around to this… in October pic.twitter.com/eSSznibVS5 — eb, the musicologist (@eb4prez) October 1, 2017

so JET Magazine stepped in and put her on the cover of their magazine, to highlight all of the nation’s Black homecoming queens at PWIs pic.twitter.com/U9hbb77Aef — eb, the musicologist (@eb4prez) October 1, 2017

First Homecoming Queen at Northwestern her freshman year in 1967… only a year after the Civil Rights March in Selma. pic.twitter.com/FXbRDZ9ftU — eb, the musicologist (@eb4prez) October 1, 2017

She and Tim Reid fell in love and married after working together… both on their second marriages. pic.twitter.com/vRZIg8HwIe — eb, the musicologist (@eb4prez) October 1, 2017

Tim and Maxine’s studio produced this movie!!!! pic.twitter.com/DYxfeaLyO2 — eb, the musicologist (@eb4prez) October 1, 2017

But, DAPHNE MAXWELL REID is a LEGEND. A PIONEER. All of these firsts… She has always been SOUL SISTER NUMBER ONE! — eb, the musicologist (@eb4prez) October 1, 2017

