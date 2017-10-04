National
Watch Barack Obama Surprise Michelle On Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

His message was so sweet.

“I dropped in on Michelle’s talk at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women to deliver a message on our 25th wedding anniversary. Asking you to go out with me is the best decision I ever made. I love you, Michelle,” Barack Obama wrote on Facebook. Watch his uber sweet anniversary message above, plus Mrs. Obama’s reaction below.

