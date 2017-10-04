Entertainment News
O. J. Simpson Wants Seven Figures For First Interview

Major TV networks have reportedly decided that an interview with O.J. Simpson following his nine-year prison stint is not in their best interest.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Simpson’s associates have been shopping his first post-prison interview for weeks, but news outlets are unwilling to risk alienating viewers.

“It is treacherous,” says one TV news veteran. Not with a “10-foot pole,” says another.

In part that’s because those representing themselves as his associates — and there are many of them — are asking for a seven-figure payout for an interview with Simpson, who was acquitted in the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman but ended up serving nine years for a botched 2007 robbery in Las Vegas. Simpson was released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada a little after midnight on Oct. 1.

According to THR, sources at ABC, CBS and NBC all say that they will not pay for a Simpson interview, which would violate news division standards. Multiple large cable TV groups, including A+E Networks and Discovery, also have passed.

But any money paid to Simpson would be the target of debtors charged with collecting the $33.5 million civil judgment levied against Simpson in the 1997 wrongful death suit brought by the Brown and Goldman families. California attorney David Cook, who has been charged with collecting from Simpson on behalf of the Goldman family, told CNN Oct. 1, that the original judgment has now ballooned to close to $70 million due to interest on the unpaid award.

