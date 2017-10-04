Kate Winslet Goes Black and She’ll Never Go Back In The Mountain Between Us



Idris Elba is the star of a new romantic thriller where he falls in love after his plane crashes on during a snowstorm in the new Fox film The Mountain Between Us. I sat down with Idris and Kate Winslet in Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. Kate and I joked about going Black and never coming back, switching accents and more. Idris chimes in to give any new female fans some advice if they are looking to get trapped with him on a mountain, he’s not your guy. On a beach. That’s a different story. The Mountain Between Us hit theaters this Friday.

