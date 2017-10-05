Haute Or Naught: Solange Debuts New Hairstyle And Supports Shayne Oliver’s Helmut Lang Collection At The Surface Magazine Awards

Last night, songstress and actress Solange showed off a new set of tresses and outfit while serving as host for the Surface Magazine Awards.

vry rare night out for ya girl hosting @surfacemag awards A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Solange showed off a short blonde afro while wearing an electric orange Helmut Lang ensemble created by Shayne Oliver (it’s his first line for the fashion house). The outfit included a bra-top with a corset-inspired bottom that opened up and displayed a matching skirt underneath. Her accessories added to the electric themed look, adding a splash of silver with a pair of large drop earrings that had a unique design.

The Houston native was on hand to present the Travel Designer of the Year Award to Anda Andrei, an architect who’s designed luxury hotels around the world.

