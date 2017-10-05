21 Savage Gets Dissed By Gillie Da Kid For Supporting Amber Rose’s SlutWalk

According to XXL, Philly rapper Gillie Da Kid put out a diss video for 21 Savage, for his behavior and participation in Amber Rose’s SlutWalk… If you recall, 21 Savage held a sign during the event that said “I’m a hoe”. From then on, Gillie said “don’t ever talk no gangster sh!t ever again ever in life.”
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But if you think about it, Gillie kind of already knew this was coming from this other video he made in August 2017.
BOSKOE1 even went in on 21 calling him a “starboy” and says he can’t respect how he allowed Amber Rose to put him out there looking like a “sucker.” He also went in on Blac Chyna saying her “butt hasn’t looked right since she left Tyga.”
What do ya’ll think #DFW? Did 21 ask for this?
Here’s All The Photos From Amber Rose’s Annual SlutWalk
15 photos Launch gallery
Here’s All The Photos From Amber Rose’s Annual SlutWalk
1. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk1 of 15
2. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk2 of 15
3. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk3 of 15
4. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk4 of 15
5. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk5 of 15
6. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk6 of 15
7. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk7 of 15
8. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk8 of 15
9. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk9 of 15
10. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk10 of 15
11. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk11 of 15
12. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk12 of 15
13. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk13 of 15
14. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk14 of 15
15. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk15 of 15
comments – Add Yours