21 Savage Gets Dissed By Gillie Da Kid For Supporting Amber Rose’s SlutWalk

According to XXL , Philly rapper Gillie Da Kid put out a diss video for 21 Savage, for his behavior and participation in Amber Rose’s SlutWalk… If you recall, 21 Savage held a sign during the event that said “I’m a hoe”. From then on, Gillie said “don’t ever talk no gangster sh!t ever again ever in life.”

But if you think about it, Gillie kind of already knew this was coming from this other video he made in August 2017.



BOSKOE1 even went in on 21 calling him a “starboy” and says he can’t respect how he allowed Amber Rose to put him out there looking like a “sucker.” He also went in on Blac Chyna saying her “butt hasn’t looked right since she left Tyga.”



What do ya’ll think #DFW? Did 21 ask for this?