Guwii Mitch stopped by Hot 1079 to chop iy up with B High about the Guwii Kidz latest single “Please Don’t Call Me”, featuring Fetty Wap. During the conversation Mitch talked about his partner 23 being locked up, the Guwii Vibes at RGF Island, touring with Fetty Wap and a lot more.

