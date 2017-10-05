Police On The Hunt For Killer Of 18 Year Old Atlanta Father

The search is on in a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood as police officers and homicide detectives search for the man responsible in the brutal death of 18-year-old Ja’Carlos Jefferies.

Fox 5 reports, on July 13, 2017, Jefferies was shot standing outside of a convenience store. A sketch of the person of interest was released by police. He’s described as having a scar under his right eye and a tattoo of a tear drop on the other with a chipped tooth. Witnesses recall the man running from the scene.

Since then Atlanta police have ramped up their searches, even mounting a patrol canvass in an attempt to solve this murder.

Captain Reginald Moorman of the Atlanta Police Major Crimes Section says, “There were some people outside and around the area. We do want them to come and talk to us.”

Family members of Jefferies are hoping that law enforcement finds the man responsible.

“It’s been very hard. Our family lost a great big part of us,” expressed grandmother Pamela Jones. “We know it won’t bring him back—but it would bring us some peace. Our family can have some closure.”

Leaving behind a son, Jones ask for witnesses to come forward with any information.

(Photo Credit: Fox 5 News Screen Shot)

