Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tina Campbell Defends Her Trump Vote, Errrr Okay Sis

The 'Mary, Mary' singer stands by her decision to vote Donald Trump into office based on her Christian values.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Award Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


‘Mary, Mary’ singer Tina Campbell caught a wave of backlash after she revealed she voted for Donald Trump because of her ‘Christian values.’

After fierce internet reads blew up her mentions, the gospel artist defended her decision while she sat with the hosts of ‘The Real.’

“What I said is, if during your campaign, if what you said appealed to me and appealed to my Christian values more than the other candidate, when it came down to it, I chose based on my faith,” she told the crowd.

She also remained adamant about defending her right to choose.

“I didn’t like either candidate if I can be perfectly honest,” she continued.

“I’m a Christian, I’m supposed to pray for the leaders. Stand with, doesn’t mean I agree with everything.”

Her strong stance was greeted with applause, but we suspect there are still a lot of ‘Mary, Mary’ fans shaking their heads.

You can watch the moment below:

Today on #TheRealS4, Tina Campbell from #MaryMary sets the record straight on why she voted for Trump.

A post shared by The Real Talk Show (@therealdaytime) on

RELATED LINKS

Tami Roman Reads Tina Campbell Over Trump Vote

Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because It Was The ‘Christian’ Thing To Do

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest