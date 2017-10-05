Gucci Mane is a New York Times Best Seller!

Most people wouldn’t think of Gucci Mane as a author but he is…. and now he can add accomplished writer to his resume. His autobiography is now a New York Times Best Seller!
Gucci has been having the best come up since getting out of jail. He came out in better physical shape, got engaged, got a reality show, made new music, published his autobiography and now its a NY Times best seller! And to think this book came along because he had “time on his hands” while in jail.
Find out more about how writing his first book came together and about his next move here:
Catch his new reality show The Mane Event premiering on October 17 premier on BET.
