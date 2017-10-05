Parts Of Idris Elba’s Childhood Are Headed To TV

Fans of, will get a glimpse of his childhood thanks to an upcoming comedy.

According to Deadline, Idris created and will star in a comedy loosely based on his life called In The Long Run. It will follow a family and community that lives in the tower blocks of London in 1985. Sky Original Production is behind the project and it will air on Sky 1 and the streaming service NOW TV.

The lead family of the show are Sierra Leonean immigrants similar to Idris’ upbringing. The father Walter (played by Idris) works hard at a local factory while the wife, Evelyn, sells makeup door to door. Their son, who hangs out and plays football around the estate, will have to navigate growing pains and staying out of trouble, especially when his chaotic uncle Valentine comes around.

There has yet to be an air date for the comedy, but we’ll keep you updated on any major news.

Also On Hot 107.9: