Art of Radio Winner M. Giant Drops the New Hood Classic Chinese Connection!!!

M Giant showed his dedication and determination when he showed up to his interview with 1 broken arm and the other arm badly bruised and burned. He was in a bad motorcycle accident a few days before this interview was conducted. M Giant impressed not only Hurricane Dave (VP of Operations & Programming of Radio One Atlanta) but everyone who attended Art of Radio, with his hit single “Chinese Connection.” This single shows his versatility! Watch out for his campaign this fall, get ready as he takes Atlanta by storm!

So stay tuned for his interview with Shar Bates below and his new hit single “Chinese Connection” dropping exclusively on Hot 107.9 below:

Follow M. Giant on Instagram @MGiant_ @ArtOfRadio

Art of Radio is NOT AN OPEN MIC OR SHOWCASE!!

It’s a Premiere Industry Event that’s a celebration of the current artists that are creating new waves in Millennial Music Culture. As well as an education vehicle for Artists & Entrepreneurs looking to break into the Music Industry.

And don’t forget to Follow Shar Bates at @IamSharBates

A.O.R. & Hot 107.9 is giving away the Biggest Promo Campaign in ATL for Artists including:

Hot 107.9 Promo Commercials with Artists Music

Interview at Hot 107.9

Slot on Hot 107.9 Battlegrounds

Video Blog on Hot 107.9 Website

To perform at the next Art of Radio, Star at 404-397-8407 or Email us at ArtofRadioATL@gmail.com

Also On Hot 107.9: