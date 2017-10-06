These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making A Comeback This Fall

It’s that time of year again to bring out all things pumpkin spice, watch your favorite television shows and step up your fashion game.

This fall season, the 90’s are making a comeback in a major way. So if you want to be all that and a bag of chips this Autumn, revisit some of these hot 90’s looks:

Dark Lipstick

I'm all smiles over here baby can't complain #metgala @itsjeremyscott thank u so much for such a dope ass night A post shared by @slickwoods on May 2, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Fall is all about the richness of dark colors. What better way to set of your Autumn look than a bold, dark lip. Deep Plums, burgundies and even black lipstick is the way to go.

Overalls

Barely up but hey 👋🏾 A post shared by SZA (@sza) on May 11, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

If you’re torn between being cozy, casual and cute — classic denim dungarees paired with a light jacket is just what the 90’s fashion gods ordered.

Blinged Out Chokers

Pinned-up in #MessikabyGigiHadid 💎💎💎, white gold everything @messikajewelry thanks for a great launch last night xxxx 💎🖇 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

Cute, thin chokers are so 2000’s. The 90’s was all about bling bling.

Silk Nightwear As Outerwear

Red light special. 🚨 A post shared by Duckie Thot (@duckieofficial) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

it's here! LIMITED EDITION DropThree available exclusively @saks #KK❤️SAKS A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Kate Moss made it cool in the 90’s to turn your nighttime lay into your daytime slay — and it’s back these days, with a vengeance.

Platform Shoes

When she's the beauty, and the beast. 🌕🌑 A post shared by Ebonee Davis (@eboneedavis) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Chunky platforms boomed in the 90’s and with designers like Rihanna keeping the creeper alive — the trend won’t be dying anytime soon.

Tiny Sunglasses

The process 🥀 📷 @scotlouie this portrait camera thoooo A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Yes, itty bitty, teeny weeny shades are a thing again.

Velvet

Velvet Dress only available @fashionnova #ad 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

FIND YOUR BALANCE! A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

If the 90’s was a material, then it would totally be velvet. Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are fans of the fabric that can turn any look into a sexy slay.

Trends may dies, but style is forever.