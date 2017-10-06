Entertainment News
These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making A Comeback This Fall

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
Janet Jackson

Source: Getty / Getty


It’s that time of year again to bring out all things pumpkin spice, watch your favorite television shows and step up your fashion game.

This fall season, the 90’s are making a comeback in a major way. So if you want to be all that and a bag of chips this Autumn, revisit some of these hot 90’s looks:

Dark Lipstick

 

Fall is all about the richness of dark colors. What better way to set of your Autumn look than a bold, dark lip. Deep Plums, burgundies and even black lipstick is the way to go.

Overalls

Barely up but hey 👋🏾

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

 

If you’re torn between being cozy, casual and cute — classic denim dungarees paired with a light jacket is just what the 90’s fashion gods ordered.

Blinged Out Chokers

 

Cute, thin chokers are so 2000’s. The 90’s was all about bling bling.

Silk Nightwear As Outerwear

Red light special. 🚨

A post shared by Duckie Thot (@duckieofficial) on

it's here! LIMITED EDITION DropThree available exclusively @saks #KK❤️SAKS

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

Kate Moss made it cool in the 90’s to turn your nighttime lay into your daytime slay — and it’s back these days, with a vengeance.

Platform Shoes 

When she's the beauty, and the beast. 🌕🌑

A post shared by Ebonee Davis (@eboneedavis) on

 

Chunky platforms boomed in the 90’s and with designers like Rihanna keeping the creeper alive — the trend won’t be dying anytime soon.

Tiny Sunglasses

The process 🥀 📷 @scotlouie this portrait camera thoooo

A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny) on

 

Yes, itty bitty, teeny weeny shades are a thing again.

Velvet

Velvet Dress only available @fashionnova #ad 😍

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

FIND YOUR BALANCE!

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

 

If the 90’s was a material, then it would totally be velvet. Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are fans of the fabric that can turn any look into a sexy slay.

Trends may dies, but style is forever.

 

 

