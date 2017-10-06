These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making A Comeback This Fall

It’s that time of year again to bring out all things pumpkin spice, watch your favorite television shows and step up your fashion game.
This fall season, the 90’s are making a comeback in a major way. So if you want to be all that and a bag of chips this Autumn, revisit some of these hot 90’s looks:
Dark Lipstick
Fall is all about the richness of dark colors. What better way to set of your Autumn look than a bold, dark lip. Deep Plums, burgundies and even black lipstick is the way to go.
Overalls
If you’re torn between being cozy, casual and cute — classic denim dungarees paired with a light jacket is just what the 90’s fashion gods ordered.
Blinged Out Chokers
Cute, thin chokers are so 2000’s. The 90’s was all about bling bling.
Silk Nightwear As Outerwear
Kate Moss made it cool in the 90’s to turn your nighttime lay into your daytime slay — and it’s back these days, with a vengeance.
Platform Shoes
Chunky platforms boomed in the 90’s and with designers like Rihanna keeping the creeper alive — the trend won’t be dying anytime soon.
Tiny Sunglasses
Yes, itty bitty, teeny weeny shades are a thing again.
Velvet
If the 90’s was a material, then it would totally be velvet. Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are fans of the fabric that can turn any look into a sexy slay.
Trends may dies, but style is forever.
Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s
Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s
1. Black Women Who Set The Music Industry On Fire From The 90s Into 2000s1 of 10
2. Janet Jackson2 of 10
3. Mariah Carey3 of 10
4. TLC4 of 10
5. Queen Latifah5 of 10
6. Destiny’s Child6 of 10
7. Monica7 of 10
8. Whitney Houston8 of 10
9. Brandy9 of 10
10. Lil Kim10 of 10