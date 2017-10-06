These Cute Kids Express Our Exact Feelings For The Weekend

The weekend is here and we can finally loosen up, be ourselves and hopefully no one will catch it on camera.

If we’re taking that ride home from work, Bruno Mars will have some competition.

Versace on the floor🔥 pic.twitter.com/zakNXa7Y50 — MaKhumalo Khumalo (@_Twoobz) October 4, 2017

Our room will turn into our own personal dance studio.

#PressPlay: we can't get enough of this #BlackGirlMagic 😍💃🏾 #SteppingIntoTheWeekendLike via: @officialdadance A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 5, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

Then we’ll remember we’re tired from the work week, so maybe we should bring it down a notch.

When the day just start and you've already had enough 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t3apfD1hfM — BPV (@BlackPplVines) October 5, 2017

We’ll let it be known that our weekend selves are much cooler than our work selves.

I Swear This What I Live For 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZPj6UZWFI0 — DRILSSS (@5amDrils) September 30, 2017

If Friday is payday, then you know what time it is…

And please, don’t hold any drunk episodes against us.

Because come Sunday, we’ll be washing away all our sins.

Enjoy your weekend!

Also On Hot 107.9: