These Cute Kids Express Our Exact Feelings For The Weekend

The turn up begins.

Posted 4 hours ago
The weekend is here and we can finally loosen up, be ourselves and hopefully no one will catch it on camera.

If we’re taking that ride home from work, Bruno Mars will have some competition.

Our room will turn into our own personal dance studio.

#PressPlay: we can't get enough of this #BlackGirlMagic 😍💃🏾 #SteppingIntoTheWeekendLike via: @officialdadance

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Then we’ll remember we’re tired from the work week, so maybe we should bring it down a notch.

We’ll let it be known that our weekend selves are much cooler than our work selves.

If Friday is payday, then you know what time it is…

And please, don’t hold any drunk episodes against us.

Because come Sunday, we’ll be washing away all our sins.

 

Enjoy your weekend!

