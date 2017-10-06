Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Thick White Girl Demands Respect For Black Women Then Gets Cookout Invites

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

So a lovely lady by the name of Liv Upstone on twitter posted a picture of herself celebrating her curves a couple days ago and now it’s going viral because the girl is woke.

After posting the photo the men quickly came like a dog when you throw them a piece of meat. One Black man was so intrigued he declared he was leaving Black women for Liv Upstone.

Unfortunately for this man, is definitely not getting Liv.

Her reply had us sending cookout invites to which Liv Upstone might be coming over.

Bless her heart.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest