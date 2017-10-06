Thick White Girl Demands Respect For Black Women Then Gets Cookout Invites

So a lovely lady by the name of Liv Upstone on twitter posted a picture of herself celebrating her curves a couple days ago and now it’s going viral because the girl is woke.

WE FEELIN SIZE 16 BODY POSITIVE TODAY YA HEARD ME? pic.twitter.com/sCbTOPDQ2h — liv upstone (@livupstone) October 3, 2017

After posting the photo the men quickly came like a dog when you throw them a piece of meat. One Black man was so intrigued he declared he was leaving Black women for Liv Upstone.

Unfortunately for this man, is definitely not getting Liv.

dont you have a black mom? grandma? sisters? don't send me anything if you're gonna disrespect black women on the way. another cornball 👎🏼 https://t.co/u822SQfvJG — liv upstone (@livupstone) October 5, 2017

it is 20 damn 17 and we need to figure out how to treat black girls better cuz what we got going on now is embarrassing — liv upstone (@livupstone) October 5, 2017

Her reply had us sending cookout invites to which Liv Upstone might be coming over.

you guys gotta stop metaphorically inviting me to the cookout because I'll for real come and tear up some mac and cheese 😂 — liv upstone (@livupstone) October 6, 2017

Bless her heart.

