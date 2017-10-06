Thick White Girl Demands Respect For Black Women Then Gets Cookout Invites

So a lovely lady by the name of Liv Upstone on twitter posted a picture of herself celebrating her curves a couple days ago and now it’s going viral because the girl is woke.
After posting the photo the men quickly came like a dog when you throw them a piece of meat. One Black man was so intrigued he declared he was leaving Black women for Liv Upstone.
Unfortunately for this man, is definitely not getting Liv.
Her reply had us sending cookout invites to which Liv Upstone might be coming over.
Bless her heart.
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours