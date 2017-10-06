Why It’s Ridiculous To Criticize Bow Wow Over Empty Ciroc Bottle [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Shad Moss, a.k.a., Bow Wow, doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to authenticity on social media. So when Bow Wow posts things nowadays, fans are a little extra with their scrutiny. This time, though, it was a little too extra. Bow Wow was in the club, turned all the way up with the camera lens on him holding a bottle of Ciroc.

The bottle, however, was empty, and fans tried to say he was fake flexing again. But it’s a little ridiculous to criticize someone who is drinking out of a bottle for that bottle being near empty. Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

