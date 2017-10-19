Hmm: Would You Try This Green Weed-Infused Wine?

This new cannabis-infused wine is reportedly green and runs up to $400 for half a glass.

Worth a try?

You should know how they make it first.

According to SimpleMost:

It’s reported that the process used to make this weed-infused wine starts with around a pound of marijuana. The weed is then wrapped in cheese cloth and added to a barrel of wine, where it sits for nearly a year to ferment and repose.

For now, Canna Vine is available only in California to those who hold a medical marijuana license. But even if you are able to get your hands on this new green wine, you’re looking at a price range of anywhere from $120 to $4o0 for just a half of a bottle.

Canna Vine, which is green in color, is made with high-end organically grown marijuana. The creators are continuing to experiment with two new types of marijuana, sativa and indica, to find an equal balance of “uplifting and relaxing sensations.”

Also On Hot 107.9: