Bernice Jenkins Is Trying Her Best To Sell Gospel Concert Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s time for Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins again. Bernice calls up her niece to listen to the announcements and she begins talking about a gospel concert. This concert will be like one no one has ever heard before because sister Edna can’t hit certain notes.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

They play a clip of Edna singing and no one can control their laughter. Bernice talks about how 500 tickets have to be sold and people must get the tickets fast. She also talked about some of the deacons passed away while getting up for the buffet at the Golden Corral.

Listen to this and more on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Sings About Which Underwear To Wear Today [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Wants The Blind Pit Bull Removed From The Church Grounds [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Tells Woman Her Dog Has Been Neutered By Accident [EXCLUSIVE]