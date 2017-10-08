T.I. Protests Against Atlanta Restaurant For Reported Racist Actions

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T.I. Protests Against Atlanta Restaurant For Reported Racist Actions

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

T.I. Birthday Party

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

T.I. isn’t about to let this bad deed go un-protested.

If you’re looking for someone who’s meek or mostly silent about sharing their views on stories of discrimination and bigotry that seem to be ever-present in the news these days, do not count on T.I. to remain silent on such an issue. As per a report from TMZ out earlier this morning (October 8th), the rapper is making his voice heard after an Atlanta restaurant was supposedly making discriminatory decisions when it came to which clientele they would be serving.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest