Vin Diesel Responds To Tyrese’s Rant Against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Recently, Tyrese Gibson, singer, actor, and one of the stars of the Fast & Furiousfranchise took to Instagram to deliver on a post in which he criticized another franchise star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for making Fast & Furious all about him after the recent announcement of his own spinoff of the film series.

Since then, Vin Diesel, who portrays the honcho of the film’s fictional crew, also stepped up to touch on the drama following Tyrese’s comments in an effort to calm the storm that has since ensued.

“Brotherhood… and all it’s complexities,” Diesel began in a lengthy caption accompanied by a shot of a scene he shares with The Rock. “This scene was filmed in Puerto Rico, I can remember it like it was yesterday. Such a beautiful island, the people were so warm and welcoming. I turned 43 that summer… and my son Vincent was born.

