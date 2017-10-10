‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s’ Trailer Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s’ Trailer Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be

It's almost time to return a galaxy far far away!

Posted 15 hours ago
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Rey (Daisy Ridley)
Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.
© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.


It’s almost Star Wars season, and to officially kick things off we get the first full trailer for the next installment in Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi.

Star Wars fans more than likely endured a pretty subpar Monday Night Football game just to see the highly anticipated trailer for the film. The film is a continuation from The Force Awakens, our heroes primarily, Rey (Daisy Ridley)  and Finn (John Boyega) continue on their new journey, unlocking age-old mysteries of the mysterious Force and shocking revelations of the past.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)
Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.
© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.


That journey will be a hard one with evil First Order on their led by Supreme Leader Snoke and his right hand Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). They want to make sure that erase all existence of Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) resistance and the last remaining Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Kylo Ren (Adam Driver)
Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.
© 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.


The Last Jedi stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro. The Last Jedi arrives in theaters December 15th, tickets are available for pre-order right now.  So with all that said step into the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below and prepare to have your mind blown.

