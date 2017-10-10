‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s’ Trailer Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be

It’s almost Star Wars season, and to officially kick things off we get the first full trailer for the next installment in Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi.

Star Wars fans more than likely endured a pretty subpar Monday Night Football game just to see the highly anticipated trailer for the film. The film is a continuation from The Force Awakens, our heroes primarily, Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) continue on their new journey, unlocking age-old mysteries of the mysterious Force and shocking revelations of the past.

That journey will be a hard one with evil First Order on their led byand his right hand(Adam Driver). They want to make sure that erase all existence of(Carrie Fisher) resistance and the last remaining Jedi.

The Last Jedi starsand. The Last Jedi arrives in theaters December 15th, tickets are available for pre-order right now. So with all that said step into the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below and prepare to have your mind blown.

Photos: Disney/ Lucas Films

