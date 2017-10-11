Gotcha Becky! White Woman Who Assaulted Black Man At Lakers Game Finally Identified

It’s quite ironic how many white folks love to defend the National Anthem and simultaneously deny the fact that racial injustice exists in America. But let a Black person exercise their First Amendment right to take a knee, see how racist the reaction to that situation.

This is exactly what happened to an unsuspecting Black man and his friend who were minding their own business at a recent L.A. Lakers preseason game when a despicable woman got mad when they decided not to stand for the Anthem.

Savannah Sugg & Haley Perea. Cal Baptist. If you see this 2 girls, make sure to throw them a drink or whatever you have in your hand. pic.twitter.com/5uo38ymuth — Popeye (@JBurgos117) October 7, 2017

Haley Perea threw her drink at the men while her schoolmate Savannah Sugg recorded it and Tweeted it out:

“This is for the national anthem, you pieces of shit,” one of the white women can be heard saying as she throws the drink. Sugg captioned the photo: “Take a kneel for the land of the slaves. Disrespect our flag and our country and that’s how we’ll react.”

For the millionth time: TAKING A KNEE IS NOT ABOUT DISRESPECTING THE FLAG OR OUR TROOPS! This is about raising awareness about racial injustice and police brutality in this country.

Oh, did we forget to mention that the two constantly used the N-word in their tweets about the incident and in other conversations?

According to The Root, the two men who were doused with the soft drink—Matthew Brady, 20, and Jiahn Talebi, 21—said that they intentionally sat during the anthem.

“We’re joking around and talking,” said Talebi. “We don’t want to show respect for the national anthem. I sing out, ‘Home of the slave,’ because that’s what it should say.”

When the Internet got wind of this Aryan Sweet Valley High nonsense, the two got dragged BADLY and had to delete their social media accounts. But don’t fret: Black Twitter channeled their best Nancy Drew to find out these girls’ identities and put the two on total blast.

According to Patheos, here’s what we know about these two Darth Beckys:

Both are students at California Baptist University (Yeah this is definitely Christian behavior)

They are both Trump supporters (SHOCKER!)

They are both on the CBU volleyball team

They attend racist parties on campus and are proud of it

This is Savannah Sugg & Haley Parea at a racist party. pic.twitter.com/KklIrpUMKj — Ro Jo (@norjohnston06) October 7, 2017

Perea works at popular Cali juice bar Juice It Up

@JuiceItUpHQ your employee Haley Perea is responsible for assaulting 2 men engaging in their right to protest. Do you condone this behavior? — Freddie Brooks' Son (@BeBraesFull) October 5, 2017

But don’t worry California Baptist University had words for their two trifling coeds. They issued the following statement:

On Wednesday, October 4, 2017, an incident occurred at a pre-season NBA basketball game at the Ontario Citizens Business Bank Arena. While this was not an event affiliated with California Baptist University, two current CBU students were involved.

On Thursday morning, October 5, 2017, CBU learned of this incident and initiated an investigation and plans to take appropriate action. CBU does not condone or support the behavior depicted in the recording of the incident.

CBU takes this matter very seriously and is cooperating with law enforcement and arena management.

How do you think this is going to end for these two? A slap on the wrist or expulsion?

