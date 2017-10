Join Majic 1075/975 , AARP & WATL-TV for the live broadcast of The Atlanta Mayoral Forum October 11th from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the Ferst Center on the Campus of Georgia Tech!! Hear from the top candidates vying to become the next mayor of Atlanta!!

You can watch the entire forum live right here starting at 7pm ET or head over to our Facebook Page and watch live.

