Black Cartoon Characters That Every Black Twitter Member Should Try This Halloween

Halloween is upon us and now is the perfect time to start figuring out your hollow’s day costume.
DIY costumes are usually the most fun looks to do — but this year, we’re ditching the traditional black cat and witch costume for creative looks inspired by the culture. What’s more creative and innovative than cartoon characters? Black cartoon characters.
Check out these animated Black characters and start brainstorming you’re 2017 Halloween look:
Penny Proud (Proud Family)
Susie Carmichael (Rugrats)
Patti Mayonnaise (Doug)
Gerald (Hey Arnold)
Huey and Riley Freeman (The Boondocks)
Libby (Jimmy Neutron)
Let’s make Black Halloween magic this year.