Beloved Podcaster Taxstone Tweets From Court, Fans Send Love

Beloved podcastertweeted from court Wednesday morning (October 11) via his producerTwitter account.

Tax was heavily featured on Charlemagne’s MTV2 show Uncommon Sense and hosted his own Tax Season show on the Loud Speakers Podcast Network until being arrested in January of this year.

He’s facing charges after the March 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza that left four people shot and one dead and cost Troy Ave and Taxstone their freedom.

In July, Tax was indicted for the murder of Troy Ave’s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter.

Fans thanked him for his influence and sent positive energy his way as he prepares to face the judge.

Yo this is Tax I’m tweeting you from court — MENA (@jonathanmena) October 11, 2017

Tax…of that is really you..we miss you man! The podcast i started was inspired by your movement! Stay up brotha!! — The Blaqout Podcast (@BlaqoutPodcast) October 11, 2017

Miss u out here beloved. Hold your head Tax!!! — Ant (@AntMixedIt) October 11, 2017

We love you!! — Ya Mama (@clumsyjeweler) October 11, 2017

TAX👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽🙏🏽U are missed — Mister Morris (@mistermorris55) October 11, 2017

Stay strong beloved — RetroBoomin🇪🇷 (@RetroBoomin707) October 11, 2017

