Music’s Biggest Stars Set To Rock Radio One’s 2017 Blitz Showcase

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tonight is going to be epic for lovers of R&B and hip hop. Urban One is hosting their 7th Annual Blitz Showcase at Stage 48 in New York City. Every year, this music showcase highlights today’s superstars and the hottest new talent by providing a one-stop opportunity to present new music to Radio One, Reach Media, TV One and over 60 websites owned or managed by Urban One. Last year, artists like Desiigner,Sevyn Streeter, Fantasia and pre-“Bodak Yellow” Cardi B all attended. This year, the star power is even hotter. Nick Cannon, Lil’ Kim, 50 Cent, Remy Ma, Fat Joe and Waka Flocka are all scheduled to attend. And of course, Cardi B is returning in all her red bottoms glory.

Urban One’s Jodi Williams, who created The Blitz and serves as Executive Producer, said, “The Blitz is important on so many levels. It is the incubator for hot new projects and a launch pad to tomorrow’s superstars. The Blitz actually ‘breaks artists’ and we couldn’t be more proud of our role in supporting and championing new talent which is the lifeblood of the music community.” Jay Stevens, SVP Programming of Urban One, Inc., added, “It’s always exciting to provide a platform for new content.”

This is bound to be a legendary night in music. Stars will be born and you never know the surprise guests who will rock the stage or the buzz worthy moments that will break the Internet. Keep it here for all of your #Blitz2017 updates.

Also On Hot 107.9: